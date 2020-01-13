|
Charles William Epps, Sr., age 90, began his earthly journey on August 18, 1929. He entered his eternal rest on January 7, 2020 at Coliseum Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Hampton.
A native of Newport News, he was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding. After 37 years of dedicated service, he retired. But his retirement from a secular job did not mean retirement from life. He enjoyed detailing cars, fishing, working in his yard and being active in his church. He spent many days sitting on his porch, enjoying his friends and continued his hobby of car detailing.
Charles was an active member of St. Paul AME Church for many years. He was busy as an Associate Member of the Dora H. Brown Missionary Society. He prided himself as the principal driver for the Wednesday morning Bread Ministry and shared his talents as a member of the Senior Usher Board, the Tidewater Usher Board Conference and the Lay Organization. A hard working and dedicated member of the Trustee Board, he was nominated and was overwhelmingly approved as a Trustee Emeritus.
He was known for his larger-than-life personality and was known to spread joy and happiness to all that he met.
Charles was predeceased by the love of his life, Thelma N. Epps; his loving daughter, Joanna M. Epps-Gay; his brother, Melvin Edcoe Epps, and his sister, Mildred Epps Perry Davenport. He leaves to cherish his memory three (3) sons: Charles Jr. (Patricia), Tyrone (Olivia) and Wayne (Katrina); grandchildren, Katrina Gay, Kenisha Holmes Johnson, Chanda J. Epps, Charles P. Epps, Jason Gay, Michelle Ellsworth, and Michael Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Additionally, Charles was blessed with an extended family of cherished friends.
A celebration of Charles' life will be held at St. Paul AME Church, 2500 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11Am. He will be interred at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, on Monday. January 13, 2020 from 12PM to 6PM.
The family will receive friends at the home of Charles Epps, Sr.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 13, 2020