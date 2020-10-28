1/1
Charles William Reamon Sr.
Charles William Reamon Sr., passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla, his children, Charles Reamon Jr., (Vanessa,) Marcus Reamon (Cristy), Joshua, Charnita Reamon Clements (Marcus) brother, Thomas Reamon, Aunt-Marian Howerton, step-sisters Helen Pierce, Harriet Ham (Gary) and grandchildren Charles III, Soraya, Adrianna, Jaylen, Jacobi, MarCayla, Charmarie, Cheyenne and Marcus Allen, nieces, nephews, Sisters in law and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home from 11am – 6pm and Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, 11am at Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic Church of Christ 617 48th St. Newport News, Va. 23602

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
