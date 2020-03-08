|
|
Charles W. Swain, 77, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on Monday, March 2, after a 3 ½ year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on November 27, 1942 and was the son of the late Frank and Virginia Swain. He is preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Swain and half-brother Frankie Coates. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Reams Swain, and two daughters, Sara King (Andrew) and Carey Sprigg (Roger). He is leaving behind his beloved grandchildren, Ben, Abigail and Avery King and Jacob and Ryan Sprigg and his brother, Robert V. Swain (Sandy) of Forest, VA, and his two sisters-in-law, Joan Weeks of Richmond and Diane Deters of Brentwood, TN plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie, known for being a jokester, was loved by many for his warm and engaging personality and his kind and caring spirit. He never knew a stranger! During his 38 years at Walnut Hills Baptist Church he took on many roles, Sunday School teacher, deacon, RA leader, and Building and Grounds. He spent many years camping with and teaching Christian values to young boys in the church. He loved the Lord and happily took an active part in many of the churches' ministries. Charlie graduated from Virginia Tech in 1965 and was a solid Hokie fan for all sports. He began his first job at Newport News Shipbuilding after graduation and married a year later. He finished his career working for UPS at Ferguson Enterprises, a job he was well suited for and loved. Spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events was a priority after retirement. Charlie was an avid beekeeper, loved to golf, play bridge and travel with his friends. Family and friends were very important to him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 at Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Rd. Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Walnut Hills Church or to Colonial Beekeepers Assoc. at 8714 Guinea Rd., Gloucester Pt., VA. 23072.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020