Charles Woodrow Tillage Jr. Obituary
Charles Woodrow Tillage, Jr. 70, of Gloucester, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Mr. Tillage was an associate with Newport News Shipbuilding and Horne Brothers Construction. Parents Charles W. Tillage, Sr. and Hazel Hogge Tillage preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Candace A. Tillage, brother, Edward Earl Tillage, sister, Gloria Ann Lumpkin, step-children Christine Silva (Scott), Danielle Perriello (Steve), Lorraine Peach (Jason), Jeffrey Smith, numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Anne Dyal, 8374 Kitchener Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061 or American Legion Post 25, 7609 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA 23605. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
