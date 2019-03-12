Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.E. Fisher Funeral Home - Newport News
2117 Madison Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-245-3302
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Sessoms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie M. Sessoms

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlie M. Sessoms Obituary
And it came to pass, Charlie Sessoms passed on March 05, 2019, at the Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia. Charlie M. Sessoms, affectionately known to his family as "Uncle Bud", is a Suffolk, Virginia native, and has resided in Hampton for over 60 years. He is survived by daughter, Rozelle W. Robinson, of Newport News, VA.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm, at M.E. Fisher Funeral Home, 2117 Madison Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14th, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Queen St Baptist Church, 190 W Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669. The burial will take place at Hampton Memorial Garden, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666, immediately following the service.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now