And it came to pass, Charlie Sessoms passed on March 05, 2019, at the Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia. Charlie M. Sessoms, affectionately known to his family as "Uncle Bud", is a Suffolk, Virginia native, and has resided in Hampton for over 60 years. He is survived by daughter, Rozelle W. Robinson, of Newport News, VA.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm, at M.E. Fisher Funeral Home, 2117 Madison Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14th, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Queen St Baptist Church, 190 W Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669. The burial will take place at Hampton Memorial Garden, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666, immediately following the service.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019