Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Nimmo United Methodist Church Cemetery
2200 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Charlie "Gunny" Sotomayor Obituary
Charlie "Gunny" Sotomayor, 58, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. A native of Bolivia, Gunny was a decorated combat veteran USMC, former Portsmouth police officer, member of the VFW Lodge #3219, American Legion #25 and a VFW Rider. He was also a local business man, hero, warrior, husband, father, son and brother.

Gunny was a loyal friend to all, and he was always there to help.

"Rest in peace Devil Dog, you will be deeply missed. Semper Fi – Do or Die, OO-RAH !"

The family will receive friends, 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, November 1st at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson. A funeral service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the burial following 3 p.m. at Nimmo United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2200 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019
