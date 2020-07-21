1/1
Charlotte Copenhaver Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Copenhaver Ryan, 80, of Yorktown, VA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a history major and graduate of Christopher Newport College in Newport News. Charlotte, much like her brother and sister, never met a stranger, loved interacting with people, and was an avid storyteller. Holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings will not be the same without her.

She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Copenhaver, her mother, Margaret Payne Radler, sister, Sallie Payne Copenhaver, and brother, James "Jim" Copenhaver, Jr. She is survived by her son, Joseph B. Robertson, Jr. (Wendy), daughter, Cynthia Robertson Counts (Jeff), and son, William Dallas Robertson; grandchildren, Clinton, Zack and Alex Robertson, Amanda, Amber and Brandon Goding, and Elizabeth and Ethan Robertson; and great-grandson, Cameron Robertson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.donate3.cancer.org/).

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 21, 2020
Charlotte was such a lovely, upbeat person with the nicest personality. We went to many women of the ELCA conventions and conferences and it was great fun! She will always be remember fondly and missed forever❤
Dee Klapperich
Friend
July 21, 2020
My husband and I both worked with Charlotte at Newport News Shipbuilding at different times and really enjoyed knowing her. We both liked working with her as she was easygoing and fun to be around, and just a nice lady in general. After she left the shipyard, we ran into her from time to time at Mikes Place or Pops, or other places in the area, and she always took time to stop and chat. Our sincere condolences go out to her family.
Debbie and Mike McDonald
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Charlotte was a sweet and kind soul. I used to love to hear her tell stories with her southern accent. She will be missed by all.My sympathy and sentiments to the family .
Dean Counts
Family
July 20, 2020
Charlotte was a sweet and kind soul. Loved to hear her tell stories with her southern accent. She will be dearly missed by all. Sympathy and sentiments for the entire family. May she Rest In Peace.
Dean Counts
Family
July 20, 2020
Cynthia- My sincere condolences to you and your family. I hope the special memories bring you some comfort during this difficult time.
Pam Helsley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved