My husband and I both worked with Charlotte at Newport News Shipbuilding at different times and really enjoyed knowing her. We both liked working with her as she was easygoing and fun to be around, and just a nice lady in general. After she left the shipyard, we ran into her from time to time at Mikes Place or Pops, or other places in the area, and she always took time to stop and chat. Our sincere condolences go out to her family.

Debbie and Mike McDonald

Coworker