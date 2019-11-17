|
Born September 1, 1934, died November 14, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Julius V. "Jerry" Jurek; loving mother of Jacqueline (John) Smith, Vickie (Lonnie) Servais, Russell (Cynthia) Jurek, PhD, Julianne Lemay (Scott) Jackson, Thomas (Kathleen) Jurek, Brenda Wilkerson and Elizabeth (Robert) Filipiak; cherished grandmother of 12; devoted great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of William of Antioch, CA and the late Albert R. and John "Jack" Klein; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Williamsville, NY. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2019