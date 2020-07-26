Our "Cha Cha", Charlotte Elizabeth Long, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020, just six days away from her 89th birthday.
Born in New Rochelle, New York and raised in North Truro, Massachusetts, she was the only child of Courtney and Erma Allen. Charlotte was the widow of Col. Richmond Long.
A child of artists, she went on to become an accomplished artist herself, studying at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. She was a silversmith, crafting beautiful pieces that will be treasured by her family for generations.
As a military wife, she traveled the world. From England and France, to New Mexico and many other assignments, she made a loving home for her husband and son, Tom. She was a tiny woman, a "mighty-mouse", but her big personality allowed her to make lifelong friends wherever she went. She was always the first up to dance at a party and loved celebrations with family and friends.
She made Poquoson her home for 40 years and enjoyed her home but was especially grateful that it provided her with her best friend and next-door neighbor, Ingrid Sheehan. Their friendship was one of the most precious gifts in her life. Charlotte spent her last two years happily at the Chamberlain. She made many special friends and loved the opportunities it afforded her.
Charlotte leaves behind her only child and loving son, Thomas A. Long and wife, Patsy; her grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Michael, Braden (Nina) Long, Taylor (Sarah) Long; her great-grandchildren, Hannah Michael, Brooks and Elliot Long, and Callan Long.
Because of Covid-19, family and close friends will remember Charlotte at a private service officiated by the Reverend Joe Hunt. Memorials can be made to Phoebus United Methodist Church in Hampton, where she enjoyed worshiping the last years of her life. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
