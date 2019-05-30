Charlotte F. Martin, 75, of Richmond, VA passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Welch, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Muncey and Ruth Funk. Charlotte was a lifelong educator and mentor to many children. She began her career in Hopewell Public Schools and went on to retire from Prince George High School as the Principal. She dedicated her life to community service and was active with the Matthews Community Foundation, the York County Education Foundation, and her church, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Gloucester, VA. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, John E. Martin, Jr.; three sons, Daniel L. Martin and wife, Leng, John E. Martin, III and David Martin; one grandson, Christopher Martin; and a sister, Georgia Bates and husband, Doug. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Gloucester, VA with the Rev. Doug Nagel, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church or the Matthews Community Foundation in memory of Charlotte Martin. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary