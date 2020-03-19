|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Charlotte Hope Bane, precious loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, went home to her sweet Jesus.
Charlotte was born October 9, 1933, in Marion, Va. She spent her time on earth sowing seeds of love. She was a devoted and hardworking mother of 13 children. She left each of them with an imprint of the Lord's love because of her genuine, selfless example.
She was best known for her unwavering strength, humility, and compassion, triumphant over every trial and tribulation. She loved truth and chose her words carefully, often remaining silent. She offered to every willing ear and heart her simple godly wisdom.
Her last hours were spent much like the rest of her life, singing hymns of praise and offering thanksgiving to the Lord for His goodness. She blessed people around her with many gifts and displayed a joyful disposition and a heart filled with hope. She ended her time here gracefully, showing forgiveness, courage and goodwill to all.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bane and her son, Allen Bane.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, whom she so dearly loved; Karlene Karnes, Nathan Bane, Lorraine Del Rosario, Sonia Lanham, Mark Bane, David Bane, Daniel Bane, Esther Young, Ruth Hunt, Kimberley Peddicord, Hope Venus and Vickie Zuniga. She is also survived by 32 loving grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
There is no way to sum up such a beautiful life in a few words. Mom was kind and gentle and very much a lady. There was never a time that scripture did not guide her. She had endless patience and grace. God was the center of her existence. She reminded us daily that life was best lived in this way. Her innocence and purity of spirit were unmatched. We were blessed to know her, love her and care for her.
Some of her final words of wisdom were "Be good and do good," "Pray any time and all the time," and "Serve the Lord and do His will." Let the heavens rejoice, welcoming our precious, sweet angel, Charlotte Hope Bane.
Visitation will be at Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. A private graveside burial will be held afterwards at Peninsula Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020