On Monday, March 19, 2019, Rev. Chauncey E. Mann, Jr slipped quietly away ending a life well lived. A void was created in the hearts and minds of so many, as he touched a multitude of people during his lifetime. Predeceased by his parents and a brother Thomas Mann. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Iris Mann; an extraordinary ex-wife Frances Mann; two sisters, Mabel Wheatle and Vivian Walker (Elbert); three brothers Ira Mann (Mary), Robert Mann (Betty Jean) and Kenneth Mann(Elizabeth) and a sister-in-love Dr. Kathleen Mann. A viewing will be held on Friday March 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 23, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W County Street Hampton. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd. Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019