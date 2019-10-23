|
|
Cheryl Dianne Carter, 73, widow of Gene T. Carter, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hampton, she retired as an Art Teacher from Kecoughtan High School.
Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Bruce, Kevin and Timothy.
A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wythe Presbyterian Church, 151 Robinson Rd in Hampton.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmtih.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019