R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Cheryl Carter
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Wythe Presbyterian Church
151 Robinson Rd
Hampton, VA
Cheryl Dianne Carter, 73, widow of Gene T. Carter, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hampton, she retired as an Art Teacher from Kecoughtan High School.

Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Bruce, Kevin and Timothy.

A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wythe Presbyterian Church, 151 Robinson Rd in Hampton.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmtih.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
