Cheryl Gay Brown, 81, of Newport News, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. Cheryl was born on December 3, 1937, to the late William K. and Harriet F. Van Voorhis, in Monongahela, PA.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward C. Brown, and her nephew Zachary Van Voorhis, of Bulger, PA. Cheryl is survived by their five children, Edward Brown (wife Lisa) of Houston, TX, Cheri Scully (husband Michael) of Glenford NY, Kenneth Brown (wife Nazli) of Williamsburg, Cindy Brown of Rockville, MD, and Cari Brown of Newport News; her sister Kay Brem (husband Dave) of Pittsburgh, PA; brother Gary Van Voorhis (wife Virginia) of Bulger, PA; brother-in-law Carl Brown (wife Joann) of Pittsburgh, PA; cousin Mary Leona Clapsaddle of Titusville, FL; 11 grandchildren; 18 (soon to be 19) great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a multitude of family and friends.
While raising five children, Cheryl also worked outside of the home, but she always put her family first. She was the glue that held them together, through good times and bad, and she taught them that loving fully and unconditionally is the most important thing we can do in this life. Cheryl mastered what few of us can, the art of being soft and strong. She was kind and gentle, yet when she had to fight, whether it be fighting Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma or protecting her family, she was a lioness, fierce and brave. Though her passing has left a hole in our hearts that will never mend, we are grateful for the almost 82 years we were given with this beautiful woman.
Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 AM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Rd., Newport News. Interment will be at 12:30 PM at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cheryl's memory to (https://www.lls.org/).
Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019