Cheryl H. Miles
1969 - 2020
Cheryl Hope Miles, 50, of Norfolk, passed away on October 27th, 2020 after a long illness. Cheryl was born November 4th, 1969 in Hampton, VA and graduated from Menchville High School. Cheryl earned a BS from Virginia Tech and a MS from Clemson University. She was employed by Norfolk Southern.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Ben and the children she loved unconditionally, McKenzie and Clara. She also leaves behind her mother Patty Knight of Newport News, her brother Brian Knight and his wife Jade of Chesapeake, and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her father Charles Knight.

Cheryl had a fantastic wit and, for some unexplained reason, tolerated Ben, who is eternally grateful for her patience with him. She was a loving mother to her children; thankfully they both inherited her beauty and intelligence.

There will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to any organization that helps dogs find loving homes.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
