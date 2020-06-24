Cheryl Lynise Harris, of Dumfries, VA, departed for her heavenly home on June 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was born in Hampton, VA on August 21, 1955 to the late Thelma Elaine (Davis) Eason and Charles Lendburgh Eason. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Michael Harris; her beloved children, Ernesto Lee, Cedric Lee, Candace Lyons, Michael Harris Jr., Michael Montay Harris III, Thomas Colley, and Demetrius Hardy; twenty-five grandkids, seven great-grandkids; one brother, Michael Eason; one sister, Joi Nesmith; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends that she loved dearly. A private celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020. Friends will be able to view the service at 11:00 a.m. by logging on to https://www.facebook.com/smzbt/. A public viewing will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.