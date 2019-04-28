|
Cheryl Lynn Miller, 58, of Hampton, passed away on April 26, 2019. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1 from 5PM-8PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2 at Wythe Presbyterian Church, 151 Robinson Rd., Hampton, with burial to follow at 2PM at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019