Cheryl Michele McCloud, age 76, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1944 and was a native of Paintsville, Kentucky. She was a proud military wife to Captain Perry McCloud and lived all over the country and abroad, but made her home for the past 45 years in Gloucester, Virginia. She and her husband owned and operated Lord Botetourt Antiques on Main Street, Gloucester for many years.



Cheryl is survived by her brothers Jerry Johnson and wife Bobbie, Chuck Johnson, and William Johnson and wife Melinda; her two sons Danny McCloud and wife Scotty and Terry McCloud, and daughter Sheri Yeatts and husband David; grandchildren Jake McCloud, Raymon McCloud and Perry Yeatts.



She was a staple in the Gloucester Court House area for close to a half century and will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Gloucester Humane Society and the Laurel Shelter to support aid for domestic violence.



