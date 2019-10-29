|
|
Cheryl Tyree Oliphant, 72, of Gloucester passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Shannon Leigh Vanhonk, (Chris) and son, Travis Aubrey Fisher; brothers Mitchell Tyree (Katherine), Michael Tyree (Kathleen), one nephew and several nieces, with a special love of niece, Jessica Tyree Burgess; her North Carolina family who she missed and loved dearly, and her precious little dog, Opie. Funeral services will be private.
She's proceeded in death by her parents, Wilton and Loreen Tyree, maternal grandparents, Lena and Hardy Duncan, paternal grandparents, Seth and Bessie Tyree and treasured Aunt Lila El Hawa.
She was born on October 14, 1947 in Whiteville, North Carolina. She grew up in Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Ferguson High School. She retired after 40 years of Civil Service from Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia. She made her home in Gloucester since 1973.
She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and growing beautiful lilies. She had a kind and loving heart to all who knew her.
A special thank you to Dr. John Miller and nurse, Jody, at Peninsula Cancer Institute for their excellent care of our mom.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen Virginia 23060.
A private Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her family's home. Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of services.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019