Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Cheryl Oliphant
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Oliphant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Oliphant


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Oliphant Obituary
Cheryl Tyree Oliphant, 72, of Gloucester passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Shannon Leigh Vanhonk, (Chris) and son, Travis Aubrey Fisher; brothers Mitchell Tyree (Katherine), Michael Tyree (Kathleen), one nephew and several nieces, with a special love of niece, Jessica Tyree Burgess; her North Carolina family who she missed and loved dearly, and her precious little dog, Opie. Funeral services will be private.

She's proceeded in death by her parents, Wilton and Loreen Tyree, maternal grandparents, Lena and Hardy Duncan, paternal grandparents, Seth and Bessie Tyree and treasured Aunt Lila El Hawa.

She was born on October 14, 1947 in Whiteville, North Carolina. She grew up in Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Ferguson High School. She retired after 40 years of Civil Service from Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia. She made her home in Gloucester since 1973.

She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and growing beautiful lilies. She had a kind and loving heart to all who knew her.

A special thank you to Dr. John Miller and nurse, Jody, at Peninsula Cancer Institute for their excellent care of our mom.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen Virginia 23060.

A private Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her family's home. Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of services.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now