Chip Henry
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chip" Michael Henry, Jr, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. Chip was born on October 21, 1987. He was a graduate of Warwick High School and attended Ferrum College. He always enjoyed sports, particularly baseball and golf, and was a naturally gifted athlete. He worked for Advanced Technologies Inc in Newport News, VA, and most recently for SpaceX, in Hawthorne, CA. Chip took pride in his role in aeronautical fabrication in both of these companies. As much as he loved his work, what he really loved was entertaining anyone and everyone around him. Seemingly from the time he was born, Chip had a special ability to bring a smile to anyone's face – from his grandparents to his friends to his nephew and niece – with anything from a simple story to a well-honed impression. Anywhere he went, his presence was known.

Chip is preceded in death by his daughter Quinn Beverly Henry, grandfather Beverly Z Henry, grandfather Walter Lee Wilkins, and grandmother Ethel Myra Wilkins.

Chip is survived by his parents, Charles "Mike" Michael Henry, Sr. and Patricia "Patty" Wilkins Arnold, stepparents Diane Ware Henry and David Michael Arnold, his sisters, Cristin Michelle Henry and Carlyn Henry Menser (Jamey), cousin/brother Benjamin Carter Henry, his nephew Wyatt Whitaker Menser and niece Willow Lucille Menser, his grandparents Erma Henry Bockoven and Fredric Thomas Bockoven, girlfriend Yolanda Denise, as well as his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Chip's life will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am, at Waters Edge Church (6830 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA). Arrangements are being made by Peninsula Funeral Home (Newport News, VA).

Memorial donations may be given to Active Minds (https://www.activeminds.org/) or Mental Health America (https://www.mhanational.org/).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Waters Edge Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Hisel
June 23, 2020
May you Rest In Peace, Chip. You were a wonderful soul and always could bring a smile to everyone around you. My sincere condolences to your family and I hope that all the good times and special memories bring you hope and strength. Much love.
Courtney Sears
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Maloney
June 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved