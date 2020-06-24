Charles "Chip" Michael Henry, Jr, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. Chip was born on October 21, 1987. He was a graduate of Warwick High School and attended Ferrum College. He always enjoyed sports, particularly baseball and golf, and was a naturally gifted athlete. He worked for Advanced Technologies Inc in Newport News, VA, and most recently for SpaceX, in Hawthorne, CA. Chip took pride in his role in aeronautical fabrication in both of these companies. As much as he loved his work, what he really loved was entertaining anyone and everyone around him. Seemingly from the time he was born, Chip had a special ability to bring a smile to anyone's face – from his grandparents to his friends to his nephew and niece – with anything from a simple story to a well-honed impression. Anywhere he went, his presence was known.
Chip is preceded in death by his daughter Quinn Beverly Henry, grandfather Beverly Z Henry, grandfather Walter Lee Wilkins, and grandmother Ethel Myra Wilkins.
Chip is survived by his parents, Charles "Mike" Michael Henry, Sr. and Patricia "Patty" Wilkins Arnold, stepparents Diane Ware Henry and David Michael Arnold, his sisters, Cristin Michelle Henry and Carlyn Henry Menser (Jamey), cousin/brother Benjamin Carter Henry, his nephew Wyatt Whitaker Menser and niece Willow Lucille Menser, his grandparents Erma Henry Bockoven and Fredric Thomas Bockoven, girlfriend Yolanda Denise, as well as his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Chip's life will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am, at Waters Edge Church (6830 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA). Arrangements are being made by Peninsula Funeral Home (Newport News, VA).
Memorial donations may be given to Active Minds (https://www.activeminds.org/) or Mental Health America (https://www.mhanational.org/).
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.