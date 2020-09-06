Chris and Carolyn enlivened all around them and for Helen and I were great fun to be with. He was one of my indispensable crew for 20+ years racing my Cal 35 sailboat, and was joke meister, cook, helmsman, cheerfully keeping us awake on overnight races. They entertained many of us in Poquoson, Nag's Head, and Ft. Myers and he always had wisdom about our national politics. He had a cruel disease which he took with fortitude, so let's celebrate his life and pray for the family. We miss you, Chris.

Bob Howard

Friend