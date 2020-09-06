Dr. Christian W. Nill, 86, fought pancreatic cancer courageously for over a year, losing the battle on August 29, 2020. He was a first generation American born in Detroit, Michigan to August and Anna Nill. Chris leaves his loving wife, Carolyn, his children Christian Nill and Heidi Chaney; stepchildren Terri Hall (Chip), Jeff DeRyder, and Kathi DeRyder; grandchildren Michael DeRyder, Benjamin Topping (Nicole), and Brian Hall and great granddaughter Caroline DeRyder.
He graduated from East Detroit High School, Wayne State University, and the University of Detroit School of Dentistry. Upon graduating from Dental School, he entered the United States Air Force Dental Service as a First Lieutenant. While in the Air Force, he trained in Periodontics at the University of Texas School of Dentistry. After serving in Omaha, Nebraska; Seville, Spain; and San Antonio, Texas, Chris was assigned to the Dental Services at Langley Air Force Base as Chief of Periodontics. In 1971, he left active duty for the reserves, and went into the private practice of Periodontics in Hampton, Virginia. He retired from the reserves in 1993 as a Lieutenant Colonel, and from private practice in 1997. He was a past member of the American Dental Association, the Virginia Dental Association, the Peninsula Dental Society, American Academy of Periodontology and the Virginia Society of Periodontists.
Chris was a resident of Poquoson, VA since 1973. Chris and Carolyn enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay and cruising the waters around Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. They also enjoyed spending time relaxing on the Outer Banks with family and friends, especially the time Chris spent with his grandsons. He was a member of the Hampton Yacht Club and the Boardwalk Caper Yacht Club in Ft. Myers Beach, where he served as a Past Commodore. Chris was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and enjoyed travel and boating. He will be greatly missed. Service will be private.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 11835 Canon Blvd, Suite A102, Newport News, VA 23606 or Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 2099 Poquoson, VA 23662. Many thanks to Riverside Cancer Center's Dr. Alexander Starodob and staff, and Riverside Regional Medical Center Hospice. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
.
Fair Winds and following Seas, Papa Chris.