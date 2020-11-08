Christiane Prevot Lutz has succumbed to Alzheimer's disease and heart failure.
She died at the age 93 on Saturday the 31st of October, 2020, one week before her 66th wedding anniversary.
Born in Nancy, France February 14th, 1927, Chris immigrated to the United States in 1946. In 1954, she and Charles E. Lutz met, courted and married in Allentown, PA. Then it was off to an Air Force life with husband "Chuck."
Chris was a woman of exquisite taste and refinement; an artistic intellectual giant deprived of complete fulfillment by anatomy and marriage. Chris's travels with her family to many military assignments stunted her original desire to become an astrophysicist; eventually choosing and excelling in computer sciences.
Not to forget her extraordinary creative talents ranging from painting in oils and other mediums, to an expertise in amateur astronomy, prowess in gardening, and working with fabrics, creating works of art. Chris taught French for several years in local elementary schools while she and her family were serving at Andrews A.F.B., MD. Fluent in French, English, Spanish and German, Chris was the ideal mate and mother as she and her family moved about North Africa and Europe upon departing on their next adventure.
Self-taught on piano (Mozart, her passion), and her sweeping knowledge of opera (imagine her singing in French as she went about her daily routine at home), and a fortunate mate inspired by her voice. While stationed in Tripoli, Libya, Chris also learned to fly a Piper Cherokee; unsettling many of the male Libyan pilots. That was Chris!!! She certainly was the polymath in our home!
Chris was a delicate flower; the epitome of grace, extreme sensitivity toward all and a mind which encompassed traits most would envy. With Chris, it was as natural as breathing. An elegant highly sophisticated woman, who exhibited a style, energy, and inquisitiveness that defied her "curses." Despite a lifetime of congenital problems which limited her physical prowess (still managed to work the home, creative arts, and garden with love), she became a whirlwind as an artist and innovator in several disciplines.
Chris was a woman for all seasons; spirited, bright, gorgeous, loving, and above all - a kind and considerate human being. A woman who was a template for wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was a wonder to be with.
Yours is my heart alone, Christiane. Je t'aime mon coeur, I am yours forever.
Christiane is survived by her adoring, devoted and devastated husband Charles; their daughter, Monica Williams and husband Rich of Dayton, MD; daughters, Denise Russell, Sharon Waltersdorff and husband Robert; grandson Christopher Russell, granddaughter Lauren and Justin Watson, granddaughter Tracy and Derek Bright; and five great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no religious or other memorial services. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.