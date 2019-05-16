|
|
Christine Brokenberry Davis, 95, of Williamsburg, VA, was called to rest on May 8, 2019. Her husband, Eddie Davis, preceded her in death.She is survived by her loving nephew and caregiver, Adolphus Richards and his wife Dale, as well as her nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 18 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019