Christine Gwaltney Bell, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on September 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a native of Isle of Wight Co. She remained faithful to God, and a dedicated member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church, Ivor, VA and attended church regularly until she became ill. Christine is survived by one brother, Milton (Bubba) Gwaltney, and the owner of Sussex Tree Service, in Elberon, VA, one special sister Clara Mae (Gwaltney) Jarrett of Westhampton, NJ, a special niece Emma Dean Gwaltney, who Christine often referred to as her daughter, her niece Mrs. Barbara Dyer of Charlotte, NC, and a special nephew, Hamilton Gwaltney 3rd also of NC (these are the children of Milton (Bubba). Christine is also survived by a host of other nieces and nephews, all special and loved evenly. Christine's life celebration service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 14165 Racetrack Road, Ivor, VA 23866 with eulogy by Pastor Melvin Lyttle. The final resting place will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, from 4 to 6pm at Chapman – J T Fisher Funeral Services located at 658 W. Main St., Smithfield, VA 23430. Condolences can be offered to the family at cjtffs.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019