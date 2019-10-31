Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
1331- 30th Street
Newport News, VA
View Map
Christopher A. Owens, passed on October 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard A. and Delores T. Owens; his brothers, Willard "Al" Owens, Jr. and Gee C. Eley, Sr. He is survived by his wife, LaSandra "Saun"; daughters, Kelly and Kristen; two granddaughters, Milan and Luci; sister, Cervoni Owens; nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA 23607 and Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, 1331- 30th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Mr. Owens will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Union Church or the Amyloidosis Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019
