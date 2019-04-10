Home

Christopher C. "Pete" Boyd Jr.

Christopher "Pete" C. Boyd, Jr. ,76, of Newport News, Va. departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Christopher C. Boyd, Sr., his mother, Catherine Branch King, his grandparents, Vernon and Pearl Branch and one sister, Delores Buie. He is survived by his wife, Ida M. Boyd, and his five children: Teresa Huggins, Denise Boyd, Christopher C. Boyd, III (Nicole), Darrell A. Boyd, Sr. (Nadia), and Thquita B. Oliver (Deron); seven sisters, three brothers, 13 grandchildren, along with a host of great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Remains rest at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, where the family will receive friends from 4-6p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue.Rev. Dr. Dwight Riddick, Sr. officiating. Interment Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019
