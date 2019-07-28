|
Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr. died at his home in Houston, Texas on Monday, July 22, 2019. Chris was born in Phoebus, Virginia on February 28, 1924 to Christopher Columbus Kraft, Sr. and Vanda Suddreth Kraft.
Chris graduated from Hampton High School in 1941, and Virginia Tech in 1944 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He rose to become one of the world's most highly recognized and decorated aerospace executives.
Chris is survived by wife Betty Anne, son Gordon Turnbull Kraft, and daughter Kristi-Anne DuPont.
Chris attended Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Phoebus, Virginia, where he and Betty Anne were married in 1950.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, 651 Danville Dr., Suite 101, Orlando, FL 32825.
