A Celebration of Life for Christopher Carlton Askew will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church 1200 17th Street Newport News, Virginia. Pastor T. DuWayne Privette, Officiating. Christopher Carlton Askew…Friend, caregiver, advisor, entertainer, servant, devoted family member, loving son, nephew and cousin departed this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and entered into his eternal rest under the watchful eye of his Savior, family and friends. Christopher was born in Hampton, Virginia on July 9, 1967. He was the only child of Joseph Askew and Martha Davis Askew. Christopher claimed the Lord as his personal Savior at an early age and joined Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Newport News, Virginia. Christopher received his early education at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia and later attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in finance. He was a born comedian and he derived much pleasure in seeing others laugh and temporarily, forget their troubles. He put his love of football to work with the huddle up, breakup and tackle theory when trying to help others solve problems and reach their goals. His friends were always appreciative of his ready smile and grateful for his great big hugs. If, as Chris said, he measured his success by the number of good deeds he did for others and how hard he could make them laugh, then, by all accounts it can be said he followed his advice and huddled up, did the breakup, tackled and was successful. Chris brought his savvy journalistic skills to CNN's "Talk Back Live" afternoon program and his light hearted jesting to his role as a tour guide in the newsroom. Later at WAOK Radio he captivated audiences with his quick-witted humor and exceptional interviewing skills as host of the Progressive News Hour "Unwrapped." Most recently, he was attracted to the film industry where he excelled as a location manager and producer and plied these talents assisting in bringing television shows and movies to the small and large screens. It was in this capacity that Chris gained the reputation of being an excellent and caring mentor. Chris was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Teamsters Local Union 728. Chris is preceded in death by his mother and father. He leaves to cherish his memory five uncles, Thurman Davis (Loretta), Rockville, Maryland; Roosevelt Askew, Hampton, VA, Walter Davis (Joyce), Grand Prairie, Texas; Lee Davis (Barbara), Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Fred Davis (Cynthia), Raleigh, North Carolina; three aunts, Hattie Davis Mims (Gregory), Huntsville, Alabama; Joan Askew (Dennis Askew – deceased), District Heights, Maryland; Bernice Askew (George Askew – deceased), Hampton, Virginia; godmother, Valarie Patterson Dunn, Hampton, VA; and a host of cousins and friends. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019