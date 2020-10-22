1/
Christopher Donald Lockett
{ "" }
Christopher "Chris" Donald Lockett, 46, of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully, October 13, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1973 in Newport News, VA. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1991. He spent many years dedicated to the IBEW Local 1340. At the end of June 2019, he began to have serious medical conditions. Those said conditions caused him to be taken away from us far too soon. Chris is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David W. Lockett Sr., his maternal grandparents, Preston and Evelyn Hill, Uncle John and Aunt Cheryl Kelsey. He is survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Lockett, his parents, David and Priscilla Lockett, brother, David P. Lockett, his children, Christopher Gage, Shelby Nicole, and Collin Hunter, and nephews, David Paul and Luke Lockett. He will surely be missed by many. Rest Easy, Fly high.

A celebration of Chris' life will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at LaCrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1518 N. Mallory St. in Hampton. Masks are required to enter the church. Please make any memorial donations to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191. To view the entire obituary please visit www.rhaydensmith.com .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
LaCrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
33 entries
October 21, 2020
A long time ago we discovered that nothing could stop us. This hasn't torn us apart, so nothing ever will. How can we know where we are if the sun is behind us? This saturday, I'll know where you'll be and I'll know where I'll be. Until we meet again, never forget I love you, Never forget I'll miss you, and never stop watching over me. Rest easy dad
Christopher Gage Lockett
Son
October 20, 2020
Priscilla and David,
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. Our hearts go out to you and to your family. We pray for comfort, peace and strength in the days ahead.
Mark and Sherry Smeland
Friend
October 19, 2020
Man,this is a shock to hear, Chris and I worked together several times! RIP my brother!!!!
Charles Saunders
October 18, 2020
To the Lockett Family

We go back a long way Chris and David were so small when we first met at Nelson and Delora's Pat and I along with Melissa and Lesa were very shocked to learn of your loss. Prayers for you and all the family.
Dorothy Seabolt
Friend
October 18, 2020
Marian & I extend our warmest and deepest sympathies to David & Priscilla.
Edward Gulder
Friend
October 18, 2020
I miss you so much. Thank you for loving me and Kam the way you did. You brought nothing but love and joy to us and will never be forgotten. You will always live in my heart. I will always love you xxxooo.
Heather Howard
Significant_other
October 17, 2020
I'm truly sorry. My prayers for your family.
DAISY CORRELL
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
I miss you so much<br /><br /><br />
I miss you so much! Thank you for loving me the way you did. You changed my life and helped me learn what true love was. You will forever live in my heart. I will always love you. ❤
Heather H
October 17, 2020
Dad, it kills me that you're gone by I know you're at peace. You fought the good fight and the lord brought you home. Till we meet again, I love you then, now, forever, and always.
Christopher Gage Lockett
Son
October 17, 2020
Mr & Mrs Lockett
Myself Jimmy and Nicholas are so sad to hear about Chris
I knew Chris for a short time and always enjoyed talking to him
Take care
Love you both
Jo Ellen and family
Joellen Schaffer
Friend
October 17, 2020
Priss,David and David and family
Hank and I send our family love to you all, we have great memories when we were together at St.Marks United Methodist church, laughing, eating, and sharing with our families - great memories may they get you all through this sad time. Much love!!!
Hank & Brooke Eure
Friend
October 17, 2020
Luckey & I have known Chris for a long time. We are going to miss his smile. He was a hard worker. Sending prays to his family for strength to help them through this sad time. We loved Chris. RIPChris.
Shirley Thomas
Friend
October 17, 2020
Loved Chris like family.. definitely one in a million type of great man!
Miss you buddy
Sending prayers to all his family and all who knew him
May you rest in Heaven now
Jodie Johnston
October 17, 2020
i loved you so much . you were a great guy who loved me and my
mother unconditionally. You were the closest thing to a father figured i’ve ever had . I will always love you . rest easy
kamden
Daughter
October 16, 2020
I didnt know you as well as i wish i did, but i’ve heard many great things from Kamden, Rest Easy Chris
Kaylah Lamb
Friend
October 16, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Chris from the truck club days ... I was lucky to know Chris and I will continue to pray for his family ..Fly High My Friend
Andrea Hogge
Friend
October 16, 2020
The tears we weep for you Chris are because we love you as a son and you will be so missed!Gone to soon. May the word of Our Savior be of some com fort to your family &bring them strength to see them through this sad sad time. Thank you for loving my daughter,granddaughter and grandson the way you did. They sure loved you to the moon and back. !! Rest easy until we meet again. Love you❤
Dottie Jackson
Friend
October 16, 2020
RIP Brother! You will definitely be missed by so many. Prayers going up.
B.P
October 16, 2020
I am at a loss Pricilla, Dave, David. It has broke my heart to hear about Chris. I am always here for you all.

Diana
Diana Kiser
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Omg my heart is broken! We grew up together had some great times as kids. I will miss you brother. To Priscilla, Dave, and David I am so so sorry for your loss. if you all NEED anything, were just across the street.
Tommy.
thomas Kiser
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Christoper man you was an amazing friend/ brother to me, awesome to my sister and great step dad to kam. You always had the smile everyone needs to have. Treated my girls like none other! You will be missed so dearly. Please watch over! I love you knuckle head!
BJ Johnston
Family
October 16, 2020
My condolences go out to the family for such a sad loss. I remember Chris from high school.
Betsy Bulluss
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
Priscilla and David, so sorry to learn of Christopher’s passing. I remember you always talking fondly of him when you visited us at Hallmark. Prayers for your family.
Terry Ennis
Terry Ennis
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
Rest well Chris! Wish we would have been closer.
Tug
Wayne TUGWELL
Classmate
October 16, 2020
Thank you being apart of our family for the few years bro I’m going miss ya! Thanks for loving my sister and niece like you did! Rest high and watch over us!
Hayley Johnston
Friend
October 16, 2020
We are saddened to hear this. Chris will always hold a very special place in our hearts.
Amie & Wayne Tugwell
Friend
October 16, 2020
Chris was such a nice guy. We had the opportunity to meet him and spend family time with us due to his love for our niece Heather. It was fun to be in his presence, may you RIP Chris, party on!!!
Patricia M Joyce
Friend
October 16, 2020
I don’t even know where to begin.. my heart is so broken for your kids, your family and for all of your friends.. I can’t say thank you enough for loving my girls and the grand babies like they were your own and making sure we knew we were loved.. and for always being there unconditionally. Like we had said ...You know and will always know no matter what.. Rest in Heaven .. we’ll miss you.
L Blake
October 16, 2020
Rest Easy Chris, thanks for all the memories at Hooters!
James Barke
Friend
October 16, 2020
Chris and I had some good times together, especially the day at Hooters.. he will truly be missed. Build them low riders in sky Chris
Brian &#8220;Bam &#8220; Sharpe
Friend
October 16, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 16, 2020
I love you
Heather Howard
Significant_other
October 16, 2020
Chris will be missed taking from us way too early love you brother
Glenn Green
Coworker
