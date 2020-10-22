The tears we weep for you Chris are because we love you as a son and you will be so missed!Gone to soon. May the word of Our Savior be of some com fort to your family &bring them strength to see them through this sad sad time. Thank you for loving my daughter,granddaughter and grandson the way you did. They sure loved you to the moon and back. !! Rest easy until we meet again. Love you❤

Dottie Jackson

Friend