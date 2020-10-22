Christopher "Chris" Donald Lockett, 46, of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully, October 13, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1973 in Newport News, VA. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1991. He spent many years dedicated to the IBEW Local 1340. At the end of June 2019, he began to have serious medical conditions. Those said conditions caused him to be taken away from us far too soon. Chris is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David W. Lockett Sr., his maternal grandparents, Preston and Evelyn Hill, Uncle John and Aunt Cheryl Kelsey. He is survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Lockett, his parents, David and Priscilla Lockett, brother, David P. Lockett, his children, Christopher Gage, Shelby Nicole, and Collin Hunter, and nephews, David Paul and Luke Lockett. He will surely be missed by many. Rest Easy, Fly high.
A celebration of Chris' life will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at LaCrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1518 N. Mallory St. in Hampton. Masks are required to enter the church. Please make any memorial donations to the American Heart Association
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191. To view the entire obituary please visit www.rhaydensmith.com
