Christopher Essic Wilson of Newport News passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 with his wife by his side, after a brief illness. He grew up in Princeton, N.J. the son of Kenneth P. and Hazel Cubberley Wilson. As a boy, he spent happy summers at the family home at Cupsaw Lake, N.J. where Chris and his brothers, Arthur and Lewis, were taught to swim by the legendary Buster Crabbe. Chris became a competitive swimmer and later enjoyed looking back on halcyon days at the lake, where the Wilson boys developed a lifelong love of the outdoors.Chris graduated from Princeton High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Philadelphia Museum College of Art and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Ohio State University.In 1974, he married Virginia "Gina" Fitzhugh, and they moved to Columbus, OH where they resided for the next eight years. During that time, Chris began graduate studies at Ohio State. After the births of their children, Jonathan Fitzhugh Wilson and Katherine Cubberley Wilson, they relocated to Tidewater, eventually settling in Newport News to be closer to family.He joined a Newport News landscaping firm as a designer, combining his training in art and horticulture. After retirement, Chris delighted in transforming mundane landscapes into beautiful spaces for his family and others to enjoy. He was a skilled craftsman, photographer, illustrator, and approached his hobbies with an artist's eye.The role of which he was most proud was father, and always led with love. He delighted in his children, and was the initiator, facilitator and support system for their interests. He was an indefatigable advocate for his children's passion for soccer, driving them to excel at every opportunity. When daughter Katie expressed interest in art, Chris focused on pushing her to achieve that goal, culminating in her career as an award-winning multimedia artist and director.Chris was the heart of our family, though he would be the last to acknowledge that. We will miss his extraordinary presence and the offbeat humor that endeared him to us.Chris is survived by wife Gina, his son Jonathan of Boston, MA, his daughter Katie (Alex Simionescu) of New York City, sister-in-law Anne Fitzhugh of Newport News, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and his beloved Lakeland terrier, Lily.A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing and mask required, please. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.