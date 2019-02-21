Christopher Hall, age 32, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Hampton, Va, to Jack Hall and Susan Schrum. He graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 2004. Growing up on or close to the water, he developed a deep affinity fishing, boating, and water sports. After graduation and into his adult life he worked and found comfort in places where the ocean or other bodies of water were close. Be it in Nags Head or Charlotte North Carolina, he was always close to the ocean or lakes. In Charlotte, he was given the greatest gift he or his family would ever receive- a son, a grandson, a great grandson, and a nephew- Coleman Hall. Later in life, he moved back home to Hampton where he worked for his Father's Business, Jack's Tile and Carpet. From childhood and until his passing, Chris always had a smile on his face and his laugh lit up the room. He never met a stranger and he was always eager to share is passion for fishing and all things on the water. In addition to fishing, boating, and other water sports, he grew up playing soccer and golf. From the time Coleman was an infant he enjoyed anytime he could spend with his now eight year old son, teaching him how to fish, golf, or boogey boarding in Nags Head. No matter how young or how old, cherish every moment you have with your loved ones, don't hold grudges, and live life with no regrets.Chris is survived by his son, Coleman Jackson Hall; his mother, Susan Schrum (Michael); father, Jack S. Hall Jr.; his fiancée, Erin O'Neill; sisters, Catharine Hall and Casey Schrum Stewart (Scott); brothers, Robert Hall, Chris Schrum (Chelsie) and Carter Schrum; and his grandmothers, Shirley Barham and Jean White.Chris will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11am at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church, located at 2200 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666. Followed by a celebration of Chris's life at 12 pm at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Atlantic Teen Challenge, www.mateenchallenge.com and to Bacon Street, at baconstreet.org. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary