Christopher James Deel, 33, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton Chris worked as a forklift operator for Reinhart Foodservice. He was a great and very loving father and cook; loved fishing and country music; and was always known as a funny guy making friends and family smile.Chris is survived by his father, James Deel and mother and step-father Constance and Mike Neigebauer; daughter, Kenzie Mae Deel; brother, Brandon Wayne Snyder; girlfriend, Brittany Williams; aunt, Bonnie Hampton; uncles, Phillip Jones and Shane Snyder; cousins, Chris and Amber Dickerson; best friend, Brian Millette; and many other family and friends.A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:30-7:30 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019