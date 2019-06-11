Christopher Knowlton, husband of Jean Knowlton for 65 Years passed on May 10, 2019 at age 85. He was born in San Diego, CA and was the second son of the late Murray Knowlton and Julia Bransby Knowlton. He is survived by his wife Jean, sons, Geoffrey, (MA) Michael (TX) and daughters Heidi and Lisa (Mexico) and Mary Margaret, (deceased)Grandchildren, Sarah (ME), Daniel (MD), Ben (TX) Nicholas (TX).Chris earned a BA in English from Yale University; a Master's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed course work for a doctorate at Carnegie Mellon University.He held a position in Social work in MA. Later he was the Director of the Community Center and taught the Latin curriculum at the Woodstock Country School in Woodstock, VT. In 1964 he accepted a position at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as Director of Student Activities.Two Memorials are planned. On June 17, at 10:00 at Windsor Meade, 3900 Windsor Hall Drive, Kensington Room in Williamsburg, VA. Interment will follow at a later date in Indiana, PA. Published in Daily Press on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary