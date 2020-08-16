Cindy A. DeSantis, 66, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a wonderful woman with a joy for life. Cindy graduated from Western Kentucky University in just 3 years as she was wise beyond her years. Her career spanned 20 plus years with Casual Corner.
She enjoyed her kitties, good food and a gin and tonic on the beach in Nags Head. Cindy's background was immersed in the Air Force with her father, James, a fighter pilot in Vietnam and her grandfather an ace in WW1.
Cindy is survived by her husband Ted, brother Harold, sister-in-law Debbie and brothers-in-law Mike and Larry and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 22 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com
.