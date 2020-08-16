1/1
Cindy A. DeSantis
1954 - 2020
Cindy A. DeSantis, 66, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a wonderful woman with a joy for life. Cindy graduated from Western Kentucky University in just 3 years as she was wise beyond her years. Her career spanned 20 plus years with Casual Corner.

She enjoyed her kitties, good food and a gin and tonic on the beach in Nags Head. Cindy's background was immersed in the Air Force with her father, James, a fighter pilot in Vietnam and her grandfather an ace in WW1.

Cindy is survived by her husband Ted, brother Harold, sister-in-law Debbie and brothers-in-law Mike and Larry and many cousins, relatives, and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 22 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
