1/1
Claire Elizabeth Hudgins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday October 15, 2020, infant Claire Elizabeth Hudgins was carried in the arms of Angels to her Heavenly home leaving behind her loving parents, Rebecca and James Hudgins of Cobbs Creek. In addition to her parents, she was loved by her maternal grandparents, Carroll Wade Foster, Anita Ottarson (Mark), paternal grandparents, Paul Hudgins (Kathy), Monica Hudgins, maternal great-grandmother Daisy Horsley paternal great-grandfather Boyd H Hudgins, Jr., paternal great-great grandmother Lillian Hudgins, aunts, Marie Foster, Brittany Ottarson, Mindy Martin, Marie Hudgins, uncles, Michael Hudgins, and Aaron Meade. Maternal great grandparents Carroll O and Patricia Foster and Herman Horsley, Sr., paternal great grandparents Connie Hamilton, Nancy and James Forrest preceded her in death. Family will receive friends Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday October 23, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Claire, memorial contributions may be made to the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 1130 Mathews, Virginia. 23109 or Now I lay Me Down To Sleep, PO Box 621669, Littleton, CO 80162 www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org- Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved