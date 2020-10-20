On Friday October 15, 2020, infant Claire Elizabeth Hudgins was carried in the arms of Angels to her Heavenly home leaving behind her loving parents, Rebecca and James Hudgins of Cobbs Creek. In addition to her parents, she was loved by her maternal grandparents, Carroll Wade Foster, Anita Ottarson (Mark), paternal grandparents, Paul Hudgins (Kathy), Monica Hudgins, maternal great-grandmother Daisy Horsley paternal great-grandfather Boyd H Hudgins, Jr., paternal great-great grandmother Lillian Hudgins, aunts, Marie Foster, Brittany Ottarson, Mindy Martin, Marie Hudgins, uncles, Michael Hudgins, and Aaron Meade. Maternal great grandparents Carroll O and Patricia Foster and Herman Horsley, Sr., paternal great grandparents Connie Hamilton, Nancy and James Forrest preceded her in death. Family will receive friends Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday October 23, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Claire, memorial contributions may be made to the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 1130 Mathews, Virginia. 23109 or Now I lay Me Down To Sleep, PO Box 621669, Littleton, CO 80162 www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org
- Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.