Claire Jane Gaita, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Claire was born in Paterson, New Jersey and has been a Hampton resident since 1954. She is survived by her three sons, Samuel Gaita (Ann) of Newport News, Russell Gaita (Jackie) of Hampton, and Joseph Gaita (Robin) of Fredericksburg; her two sisters, Jean Harland and Evelyn VanNatta of Little Falls, N.J.; and her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and New Jersey family. Claire was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed and cherished by those who loved her. A family service will be held in her home state of New Jersey. The family would also like to express their deep appreciation to Laura Waltrip for her outstanding care and friendship over the past two years. Please visit the webpage to leave your condolences and memories. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary