Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Gaita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Jane Gaita

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claire Jane Gaita Obituary
Claire Jane Gaita, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Claire was born in Paterson, New Jersey and has been a Hampton resident since 1954. She is survived by her three sons, Samuel Gaita (Ann) of Newport News, Russell Gaita (Jackie) of Hampton, and Joseph Gaita (Robin) of Fredericksburg; her two sisters, Jean Harland and Evelyn VanNatta of Little Falls, N.J.; and her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and New Jersey family. Claire was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed and cherished by those who loved her. A family service will be held in her home state of New Jersey. The family would also like to express their deep appreciation to Laura Waltrip for her outstanding care and friendship over the past two years. Please visit the webpage to leave your condolences and memories. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now