Clara E. Scott died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Riverside Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Jenkins, KY on December 21, 1930 to Henry and Elizabeth Blankenship. She was a resident of Newport News, VA for 66 years, working as an accountant for Montgomery Ward for 25 years. Clara was also a faithful member of Open Door Baptist Church for 40 years and will be sadly missed by her church family. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Smith of Centerville, Ohio; niece, Elizabeth O'Hara (Bob) of Bristol, VA; four great-nephews, Scott O'Hara (Tracie), Devin O'Hara (Amy), Brendan O'Hara (Brittney), Cullen O'Hara (Emily) and several other nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her friends, family, close neighbors and McDonalds friends.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Open Door Baptist Church, 14 Deep Creek Rd., Newport News VA 23606
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019