Clara Lucille Magnusen, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1925 in Gulfport, Mississippi to Alfonso and Ida (Dedeaux) Kirkpatrick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Hayden Magnusen, Sr. Wanting to write about our Mom, we found the best description of her in Ephesians 5: "the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, & self-control". She truly was a special person, a beautiful example of the indwelling of God's Spirit. Our prayer is that we can become half the person she was. She was a godly person, faithful friend, devoted wife, mother of 14, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. Always content, kind, joyful, sweet, and as gentle as a person could be. She prayed continually, putting others before herself, loving everyone (especially babies), never holding a grudge but always forgiving, devoted, patient and honest. There are not enough words to explain how very special she really was. She is greatly missed by her family and all that were fortunate enough to have known her. We weep as we write this but rejoice knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; no more Alzheimer's, pain, or tears. Grateful that we do "not grieve as others do, who have no hope", we thank God for making her our Mom and always remember her frequent admonition-"Be Sweet!"Clara was preceded in death by her sons John David and Samuel Joseph, and grandchildren Marite Faye Clifford and John William Gassman. Surviving children are, Bill (June) of Gulfport, MS, Kirk (MaryJo) of Slidell, LA, Pat (Michael Clifford) of Hampton, VA; Glenn (Kay) of Newport News, VA; Janice (Reb Brickey) of Kingston, TN, Ruth (Larry Fowler) of Newport News, VA, Deborah (Ronnie Graham) of Chesterfield, VA, Rhoda (Mark Bowman) of Cheaspeake, VA, Anna (Mark Lohner) of Iguala, Mexico, Dorcas (Wally Kelce) of Newport News, VA, Jonathan (Laura) of Midlothian, VA, and Nathan (Mary) of Newport News, VA. She had 39 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is her sister Peggy Jean Bragg of Gulfport, MS.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Warwick Assembly of God, 1228 Todds Lane, Hampton. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the SEA Crusades, 304 Marsh View Court, Carrollton, VA 23314.