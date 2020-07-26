To The Family Of Mrs. Clara R. Patillo,

Your Mother , Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and Cousins,

Will always be remembered in my heart as a very Dear Friend of my Mother ,Ella Campbell. They were The Class Of Huntington High School 1944. All in this class were very smart, world changers with Great Courage .They taught us Greatness if we were paying attention.

Her knowledge, smile and laughter was so wonderful to be in the present of. May Peace and Love abide in you all.

JoAnn Sabb , Daughter of Ella Campbell





