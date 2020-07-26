1/1
Clara R. Patillo
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sixth House
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Sixth House
Funeral services provided by
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
To the family, so sorry for your loss. She lived a full life and is resting from her labor. May your memories comfort you at this difficult time. The service was beautiful.
Annie Price
Family
July 19, 2020
Family, my prayers & condolences are with you. God's blessings.
Ernestine Bell
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
July 18, 2020
To The Family Of Mrs. Clara R. Patillo,
Your Mother , Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and Cousins,
Will always be remembered in my heart as a very Dear Friend of my Mother ,Ella Campbell. They were The Class Of Huntington High School 1944. All in this class were very smart, world changers with Great Courage .They taught us Greatness if we were paying attention.
Her knowledge, smile and laughter was so wonderful to be in the present of. May Peace and Love abide in you all.
JoAnn Sabb , Daughter of Ella Campbell

Daughter of Ella Campbell
Friend
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
Mrs.Patillo , aka Mrs.P. was a angel on this earth. There was a many times she showed her love and concern for helping others. I will miss you down here but my memories of you and yours words of encouragement i will treasure always. Rest in Peace Mrs. P
Mrs.Christine Johnson Lyons
Friend
July 17, 2020
She has a heart of gold, always there when you need her will give you her last she will be forever in our hearts.
Tina Wade
Family
July 17, 2020
She was such a funny sweet lady!!! True woman of God! You will be missed!
Crystal Eley
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
July 15, 2020
We will always remember Ms. Clara as a wonderful friend and neighbor. May our prayers and God's blessings be with her family.
Carol and Judy Ford
Carol Ford
Friend
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Ford
Friend
July 15, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I have fond memories of Mrs. Clara Patillo from the scared temple of Six Mount Zion Baptist Church when it was located on 24th Street Newport News to her outstanding love and devotion to our community in the East End. Well done thy good and faithful servant! Blessings
Annette Crawley(Geraldine Crawley's Daughter)
