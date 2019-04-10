Richmond - Clara Theresa Banks went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1953 to the late Wardell E. Banks Sr. and Clara Cummings Banks of Topping. She was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her sister, Yvonne Banks Gregory and brother, Shelby Banks.Theresa was a graduate of Middlesex High School, Hampton University and Virginia Commonwealth University. She had a successful career with Chesterfield County Court System and the City of Richmond Court System.Theresa is survived by two brothers, Wardell E. Banks Jr. (Margaret) of Henrico and Daniel W. Banks (Joanie) of Gloucester and her life long companion, Ralph Bryant.A celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Harmony Village 7722 General Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Topping. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary