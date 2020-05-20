Claren B. Fore, 94, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born October 5, 1925 and preceded in death by his parents, Estie B. Fore and Dema Ann Fore. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 74 years, Sarah Elizabeth Whitaker Fore, and daughter, Carol Fore Holbrook and her husband, David of Richmond, Virginia.Mr. Fore moved to Newport News in 1942 after graduating from Lee Edwards High School in Asheville. He went to work for Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock as a welder until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. Upon returning from service, he accepted an apprentice position to become a draftsman at N.N. Shipbuilding. During this same time, he enrolled at the College of William and Mary. After graduating in 1951 he accepted a position with Daniels, Turnbull & Freeman in Newport News. He became a partner in the firm once he received his Certified Public Accountant credentials in 1957. Mr. Fore later assisted in the merger of his firm with Coopers & Lybrand, LLC and became a partner with them.After his retirement from accounting in 1984, Claren and Sarah moved to Lake Gaston to enjoy traveling together in their RV. He soon took a second residence in Mesa, Arizona where he enjoyed silversmithing, square dancing, bible study and exploring the deserts of Arizona on his motorcycle with friends. His final move was returning to his home of Asheville in 2000.A special thanks to all the staff of Bella Vista Independent Retirement Community, Aston Park Health Care Center, and especially to Billy and Evelyn Woody, all of Asheville.Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.