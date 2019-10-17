|
Clarence B. Goodwin, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Portsmouth, VA and spent the past 20 years on the Peninsula.
Mr. Goodwin received his Master's of Divinity from Lincoln Christian Seminary, Lincoln, IL. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a Chaplain, retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 28 years of honorable service to his country. He was a faithful member of Lebanon Christian Church, where he served as an Elder and taught Sunday School. He was a long-time member of Classic Cruisers Car Club.
Mr. Goodwin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Josephine Goodwin and his brother, Jimmy Goodwin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Judy Goodwin of Yorktown; two daughters, Shelli Huether and husband, Brian, of Nolensville, TN and Kammy Miraglia of Yorktown and grandchildren, Melodie, Jacob, Josie and Levi.
A Funeral Service to honor Clarence's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lebanon Christian Church by Rev. Dennis Worsham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lebanon Christian Church, 409 Yorktown Rd., Newport News, VA 23603. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 17, 2019