Clarence Edward Savage was called home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Brenda J. Savage. His mother, Verlene Savage, one daughter Veronda Savage Dorsey(Lawrence), two sons Eric Jones, Sr.(Turquesa), and Walter A. Russell IV. Four brothers Eddie, Columbus, Preston, and Lorenzo Savage. Five sisters Clara Perkins, Brenda Dolberry(Donald), Verline Savage, Evelyn Stewart(Theodore), and Debra Jones(Vincent). Five grandchildren Miciah Dorsey, Erica, Endia, Elexa, and Eric Jones, Jr.Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 3:00 PM at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home 1601 27th St. Newport News, VA 23607.Please visit www.cookebros.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019