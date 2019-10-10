|
In his 100th year, Clarence F. "Jap" Curry passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Sadie Mann Curry, his daughter, Doris Curry Parks and his parents, Irving and Rowena Manly Curry.
He is survived by his son, Clarence, Jr., daughter-in-law, Agnes Mason Curry, son-in-law Clinton R. Parks, Jr., and sister-in-law, Hattie Mann Coleman. Survivors also include grandchildren, Clarence III (Dr. Lisa), Leah Parks Woodson (Cleveland), Candace Curry Joyner (Adrian), Clinton R. Parks III (Jennifer.) Also his great grandchildren Jocelyn and Sophia Curry, Justin and Jillian Upshaw, and Joshua, Zora and Caleb Joyner; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in Newport News on July 30, 1920, Clarence attended public schools there and began his musical career in 1935 at Huntington High School. In 1948, he decided to form his own band, Jap Curry's Blazers. The Blazers quickly gained a following and was generally recognized as the "best band" in the region for the 27 years of its existence. After graduation from Hampton in 1941, Jap turned down a job offer as a high school band master to pursue a career with the U. S. Postal Service. In 1979 he was appointed Postmaster of Williamsburg, Va. Jap has also been a long term supporter of Hampton University athletic programs. He helped found the Hampton Boosters Club and served as President for many years.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Memorial Chapel, Hampton University. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will begin 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home followed by a Wake from 6 to 7 p.m. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Les Hommes Club will have their memorial services during the Wake. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hampton University Office of Alumni Affairs Clarence F. and Sadie Curry Endowed Scholarship, the Hampton University Marching Band or Hampton University Athletics. Checks can be made payable to Hampton University with your desired choice indicated on the memo line. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019