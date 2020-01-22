|
|
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, our beloved son Clarence Johnson III transitioned from this life. Clarence "Jay", as he was affectionately called by his family, was born in Miami, Florida on January 19, 1978, the eldest son of Clarence Johnson Jr. and Gale Carter Johnson.
At an early age, Clarence confessed his faith in God and joined Olive Branch Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. On any given second Sunday, you could find him actively involved, serving as the Youth Worship Leader, singing in the choir or presenting his amazing smile as an usher.
Clarence graduated from Western Branch High School and earned his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Old Dominion University. Learning at an early age that dedication and tenacious work ethic pays off, he began working for Canon Virginia, Inc.
A delight to his family, he was a quiet but strong, loving, caring, kind-hearted young man with a giving and beautiful spirit. Throughout his life, he touched the hearts and blessed the lives of many who knew him.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Clarence Johnson, Jr., and Gale Carter Johnson of Chesapeake, VA; brother, Terrence Dvonne Maurice Johnson of Chesapeake, VA; grandmother, Gwendolyn Carter Dammons of Williamsburg, VA; two aunts Dorothy Reynolds of Brooklyn, NY and Sarah George of Plymouth, NC (Anthony); three uncles, Aubrey Johnson Sr. (Mary) of Plymouth, NC, Russell Nixon of Milford, DE, Randolph Nixon of Plymouth, NC; two great-aunts, Lorraine Wilson of Philadelphia, PA and Bernice Fields (Matthew) of Yorktown; and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in Zion Prospect Baptist Church, Yorktown, VA. Family and friends to assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Johnson may be viewed on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020