Clarence Ray Grubb
1954 - 2020
Clarence Ray Grubb, 66, passed away on August 15, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, with his loving wife, Delilah "Janie" at his side. Clarence was born February 18, 1954 in Wytheville, Virginia. He worked for Catalina Cylinders and retired July 7, 2020 after 47 years of service. He leaves behind his wife, Janie; daughter, Jessica of Yorktown; son, Charlie of Hampton; former wife, Debi Edwards; beloved grandkids, Rory, Robert "Buggie", Olivia, Alyse, Sophia and Charlie; brother, Richard (Carol) and Curt (Barb); sisters, Liz Jennings, Shirley Hancock, Marge Sterle (Jerry), and Ethel Gravely; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Danny; sister-n-law, Patty; and his loving cats. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ola; father, Charlie; siblings, Rudy, June, Wally, Eddie, and Betty Isom; and mother-in-law, Betty Thompson. In honoring Clarence's wishes there will be no service.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2020.
