Clarence S. "Sonny" Barbour was called home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "CB" and Gladys P. Barbour, daughter, Shicquita Meekins, brothers, Donald "Pete" Barbour and Lawrence "Lonnie" Barbour. He is survived by his children, Paul Richardson and Michelle Kelso; six grandchildren; sisters, Robin Carter (Thomas) and Debbie Burks (Shawn); brother, Robert "Bubba" Barbour; devoted sister-in-law, Mary Barbour; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Barbour may be viewed on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019