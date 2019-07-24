Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Sidney "Sonny" Barbour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Sidney "Sonny" Barbour Obituary
Clarence S. "Sonny" Barbour was called home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "CB" and Gladys P. Barbour, daughter, Shicquita Meekins, brothers, Donald "Pete" Barbour and Lawrence "Lonnie" Barbour. He is survived by his children, Paul Richardson and Michelle Kelso; six grandchildren; sisters, Robin Carter (Thomas) and Debbie Burks (Shawn); brother, Robert "Bubba" Barbour; devoted sister-in-law, Mary Barbour; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Barbour may be viewed on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now