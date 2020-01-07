|
|
Clarence William Savage a loving devoted husband, father and friend, departed this life on December 27, 2019 peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his entire family; father, James H. Savage, Sr.; mother, Estelle Johnson Savage; four sister, Sarah E. Savage, Eleanor Savage Wilkins, Susie Savage Logan, Lucille Savage Stout; and brother, James H. Savage, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Tynes Savage; one son, Vincent Clarence Savage; one daughter Tine Joi Savage-Otey, M.D.; one grandson, Shane Elijah Otey; one sister in law Joan Tynes Mimms and a host of other relatives and friends. The family visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Ronald Perkins Funeral Home, 251 West Queens St., Hampton, VA 23669. All friends and organizations are invited. A funeral celebrating his life, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King St., Hampton, VA. Interment will be held in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, VA 23224 and Ronald Perkins Funeral Home, 251 West Queen St., Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020