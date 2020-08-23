Sgt. Clarence Williams, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia; son, Clarence Jr. (Martina); daughter, Kindra (Tarik) and his baby girl Phyllicia Niccolle (Baby-Baby); his grandchildren; one brother, Larry Williams; two sisters, Delores Majors and Elaine Patterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery.
