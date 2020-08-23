Sgt. Clarence Williams, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.



Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia; son, Clarence Jr. (Martina); daughter, Kindra (Tarik) and his baby girl Phyllicia Niccolle (Baby-Baby); his grandchildren; one brother, Larry Williams; two sisters, Delores Majors and Elaine Patterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store