Sgt. Clarence Williams Sr.
Sgt. Clarence Williams, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia; son, Clarence Jr. (Martina); daughter, Kindra (Tarik) and his baby girl Phyllicia Niccolle (Baby-Baby); his grandchildren; one brother, Larry Williams; two sisters, Delores Majors and Elaine Patterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
August 22, 2020
Clarence was a good man and a loyal friend. We’ve known each other for over 15 years. I will miss my buddy. My deepest condolences to his family.
Sheila Womack
Friend
