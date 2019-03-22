Clarice J. Brown, age 77 of Gloucester Point, left her earthly home to enter her heavenly home, into the loving arms of our Savior on March 20, 2019. Wife of James Alton Brown for fifty-nine years she was the oldest granddaughter to the late Alton J. and Lela Brown, always being the head of the Brown Clan. Mrs. Brown, was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church. "Ca-Ca" was her name from all the children that she cared for over the years including the neighbor kids, nieces and her one and only nephew Justin Fleming. Always nurturing, kind and funny with unconditional love to us all, Ca-Ca will be missed. She also leaves behind two sisters, Cheryl Wallace, Tina Fleming, nieces, Jennifer Fleming, Melissa Brown, aunt Shirley Brown, two great nieces, one great nephew as well as numerous cousins. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Bill West, will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 23, 2019 at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Fire and Rescue, Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. We would like to extend a special thank you to Riverside Hospice for their compassionate care. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary